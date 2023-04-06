Ayanur Manjunath to wait and watch

April 06, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who had announced that he would resign to contest for Shivamogga Assembly seat, has said he will wait for three-four days to decide his next move.

He spoke to presspersons in Shivamogga after opening his office in the city on Thursday. “I will wait and see whom the national parties will field. This will help me in finalising my next step”, he said.

Mr. Manjunath said he had urged the party not to field Eshwarappa. His statement had led to a lot of discussion within the BJP. “Not only in the BJP, my decision has triggered debates in the Congress as well. I will wait and watch the developments”, he said.

The BJP MLC said he was prepared to contest an an independent candidate.