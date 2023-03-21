ADVERTISEMENT

Ayanur Manjunath puts up banners, targets Eshwarappa

March 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Hassan

Manjunath is an aspirant for BJP ticket from Shivamogga seat

The Hindu Bureau

:

Many banners have come up in Shivamogga city, wishing both Hindus and Muslims a happy Ugadi and Ramzan, respectively, in the name of BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath. Interestingly, the content of the banner has triggered debates within the party.

Mr. Ayanur Manjunath, an aspirant for the BJP ticket to contest from Shivamogga, has targeted former Minister and his party colleague K.S. Eshwarappa in the content of the banner. The Kannada text can be roughly translated as “Let the loose tongues be tamed, let the broken come together, and let peace and harmony be restored in Shivamogga”.

Interacting with the media, Mr. Manjunath, on Tuesday, said Mr. Eshwarappa was a mature politician, and he would expect him to speak responsibly. “Mr. Eshwarappa should not call the god of a particular religion either dumb or blind. I expect him not to make such statements”, he said. However, he said that the content of the banners was not targeted at Mr. Eshwarappa alone. “It refers to those who staged protests against Mr. Eshwarappa in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office as well”, he said.

Mr. Manjunath, who has been a member of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly, and the Legislative Council, has sought the BJP ticket to contest for Shivamogga seat. “Now Mr. Eshwarappa has sought a ticket for his son (Kanthesh). His son is young, and he has a long career. I have told the party that I am also in line for the ticket. I am hopeful that the party will consider my plea.

He also denied the speculations that he was in touch with other parties.

