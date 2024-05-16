Ayanur Manjunath files nomination papers for South-West Graduates’ Constituency

Ayanur Manjunath of the Congress filed his nomination papers for the Legislative Council election from South-West Graduates’ Constituency, in Mysuru on Thursday. He was accompanied by Shivamogga District Congress Committee president R. Prasanna Kumar and other leaders of the party.

In his affidavit on assets and liabilities, submitted along with the nomination papers, Mr. Manjunath declared that he possessed movable and immovable properties worth over ₹3.27 crore. This includes movable assets of value ₹2.20 crore. His wife Manjula Manjunath owns properties worth over ₹15.74 crore. Manjunath has dues of ₹1.02 crore, while his wife has loans of ₹2.57 crore. Manjunath, 69, has shown an annual income of ₹7,56,520 for the year 2022-23, while his wife has an annual income of ₹15,86,180.

Previous affidavit:

Manjunath, in his previous affidavit filed in 2018, when he contested for this seat on the BJP ticket, declared that he possessed valuables worth ₹3.64 crore. Then, his wife owned valuables worth over ₹3.42 crore.

Manjunath obtained his B.A. degree from Sahyadri College in Shivamogga in 1979.

