Axing tree branches ahead of PM’s road show irks activists

March 08, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The removal and axing of branches of trees in Mandya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show on Sunday has riled activists who have blamed the authorities for being ’reckless’ in their approach.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at Gejjalgere after which he is slated to hold a road show. The local authorities were tasked with clearing the tree branches and they were accused of going overboard and chopping the trees instead.

But Rudran, DCF, Mandya said there is a misrepresentation that all the trees are being axed while they are only being trimmed for public safety.

He said the trimming was also taking place along stretches which has nothing to do with the road show and such demands come up from the local municipality periodically.

‘’Though some of the branches look healthy and strong, they are hollow from within and tend to break. One death was reported under such circumstances more than a month ago in Mandya and hence the trimming exercise is being undertaken’’, said Mr. Rudran. Whenever there is a requirement the trimming exercise is carried out, he added.

He said it was also part of a security-related exercise ahead of the PM’s visit and a team of officials had inspected the route and conduced a recce following which instructions were issued that some of the trees be trimmed.

But activists have expressed their consternation that instead of trimming the low hanging branches, even the main trunk was being sawed which would hasten the demise of the age-old trees.