Awareness rally on eye donation taken out in Hubballi

September 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Professionals and students participating in an awareness rally on eye donation organised by Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital in Hubballi on Friday.

Professionals and students participating in an awareness rally on eye donation organised by Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scores of professionals and students from various institutions took part in a walkathon organised to create awareness on eye donation in Hubballi on Friday.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar flagged off the walkathon organised jointly by Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, N.R. Desai Rotary Kannada Medium School, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam College of Pharmacy and St. John’s English Medium School.

Flagging off the rally, Mr. Shettar called upon everyone to understand the significance of eye donation and make a pledge of eye donation so that they can live in the eyes of others even after their death.

Joint Medical Director of Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital Srikrishna Nadagouda spoke on the need to reduce corneal blindness and how eye donation helps in achieving it.

Leader of Opposition in Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suvarna Kallakuntla and others were present.

The awareness rally in which the participants held placards highlighting the significance of eye donation and measures to prevent eye disorders, began from Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital and covered the thoroughfares of the city, including Kittur Chennamma Circle, before concluding at the originating point.

