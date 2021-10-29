Awareness rally on Swacch Bharat taken out

A large number of volunteers, mainly women, participated in an awareness rally on segregation of waste and waste disposal, taken out as part of Swacch Bharat in Hubballi on Friday.

The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood and Renuka Education and Welfare Association jointly organised the awareness rally as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

District Skill Development Officer Chandrappa flagged off the awareness rally, which began on the Durgadevi Kannada High School premises at Janata Bazaar in Hubballi.

Addressing the volunteers, Mr. Chandrappa said that the awareness rally organised as part of celebrations marking 75 years of Indian Independence is aimed at sensitising the common people on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their surroundings.

“When people preserve the environment around them and maintain cleanliness and hygiene, they will get clean air to breathe. Good air quality and clean environment will help one lead a healthy life. There is also a need to prevent air pollution through small and collective initiatives,” he said.

Mr. Chandrappa said that similar awareness rallies were being taken out across the State to highlight the significance of clean air and environment.

Secretary of Durgadevi Temple Bhaskar Jituri said that only through voluntary participation, larger objectives could be fulfilled. He urged people to take small steps such as refraining from the use of plastic carry bags and other initiatives in the interest of the future generations of the country.

The awareness rally covered the thoroughfares of the city, including Kittur Chennamma Circle, before concluding at Indira Glass House.

The volunteers, mainly women and schoolchildren, carried placards and banners highlighting the need for safe garbage disposal practices, segregation of dry and wet waste, among other messages.