Awareness rally marks International Plastic Bag Free Day

Published - July 03, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day, an awareness rally on the ban of plastic bags was organised in Munireddypalya on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

After flagging off the rally, he emphasised on the need for complete ban on single-use plastic throughout the city. He urged officials to spread awareness among citizens and traders to use only cloth or paper bags.

Officials distributed pamphlets and cloth bags to street vendors and shopkeepers. Coconut water sellers were provided with paper straws and were advised not to use plastic products under any circumstances. The public was encouraged to bring reusable bags from home or purchase locally available cloth bags.

Those found using banned plastic bags will initially receive a warning. If repeated, fines will be imposed, officials said.

