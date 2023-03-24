Awareness rally held to mark World TB Day 

March 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

To mark World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the National Tuberculosis Institute (NTI), Bengaluru, an organisation functioning under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, organised an awareness rally in the city on Friday.

The rally that began from the main gate of NTI on Ballari Road and culminated at the same spot was organised in association with R.V. College of Nursing and Acharya College of Nursing, Bengaluru. A series of programmes, including on-the-spot essay writing competition and symposium by experts, were also conducted.