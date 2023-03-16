Awareness programme to conserve sparrows

March 16, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Jeev Daya Jain Charitable Trust and People For Animals will conduct an awareness programme to mark World Sparrow Day and help conserve the bird.

The event will be held on March 19 at CITB Choultry opposite the MRC Eye Hospital from 10 a.m. and will entail screening of a video on sparrow conservation, release of sparrow board game, display of various bird houses from across the country, and display of bird feeders followed by a workshop on DIY Eco-Friendly Feeders.

The organisers will also conduct a leaf craft competition for children in the age group of 10 to 14 years on birds and animals while there will be a painting contest for those in the age group of 15 to 18 years on the topic of sparrow conservation.

‘’The house sparrow is one of the most threatened species of our times in the urban milieu and it has myriad roles to play in the urban habitat to help maintain the ecological equilibrium. The objective of the programme is to bring together individuals and the younger generation interested in conservation of sparrows and biodiversity on a common platform’’, said the organisers.

For details call Kokila Jain on 9449066118.