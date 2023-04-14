Awareness programme on Kaveri 2.0 property registration software held in Mysuru

April 14, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

An awareness progamme on the newly launched property registration software Kaveri 2.0 was organised in Mysuru on Friday jointly by the Department of Stamps and Registration, Government of Karnataka, CREDAI and Builders’ Association of India (BAI).

More than 300 persons including deed writers, advocates, realtors, builders and developers, besides general public participated in the programme held at Mysuru Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) auditorium in Vishweshwara Nagar.

Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps B.R. Mamath, who inaugurated the awareness programme, said the new software ensures transparency in the property registration process while also streamlining the procedure.

The new software allows the public registering any property to complete most of the documentation work and payment of fees online from the comfort of their home and visiting the sub registrar office only for a small period time.

Property buyers can upload the documents, which will be verified by the sub registrar offices concerned. After verification of the documents, the property buyers can pay stamp duty and registration fees online before scheduling a date and time for the registration.

She said the new software Kaveri 2.0, which has already been launched on a pilot basis, was being implemented across the State in phases. Thanks to technology, the general public will not have to waste time at the sub-registrar offices for property registration, she said.

Ms Mamatha also pointed out that Kaveri 2.0 is “fraud-proof” as it was designed to prevent impersonation and fraudulent registrations.

Assistant Inspector General of Registrations (Computers), Department of Stamps and Registration, H.L. Prabhakar, conducted a live demonstration of the registration of property to educate the public. He was assisted by Assistant Manager Kaveri 2.0 Ramprasad Thagadur. District Registrar Mohan Kumar Pandit was also present on the occasion.

President of CREDAI, Mysuru, D. Srihari, who spoke on the occasion, assured the support of members of CREDAI and BAI in Mysuru in the implementation of the new software.