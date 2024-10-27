Awareness programme on Green Diwali in schools of Kodagu district

A three-day awareness programme on Green Deepavali will be held in primary and high schools of Kodagu district from October 28 to 30.

An official statement from the Kodagu district administration said the festival of lights – Deepavali – will be celebrated by bursting only eco-friendly green crackers as per the directions of the State government.

The awareness campaign titled “Swachcha Diwali, Swastha Diwali - Our step towards Going Green 2024”, will witness the participation of Kodagu district administration, Kodagu Zilla Panchayat, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s (KSPCB) Kodagu Regional Office, School Education Department, National Green Eco Club, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Kodagu district committee of Karnataka State Science Council and NSS units.

Appealing to the school and colleges students as well as the general public to celebrate an environment-friendly green Deepavali, Environment Officer, from KSPCB’s Kodagu Regional Office, M.G. Raghuram said the bursting of polluting fire crackers have been banned as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Permission has been given to burst only green crackers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” Mr. Raghuram said appealing to the general public to follow the rules by not bursting any polluting crackers.

A district-level public awareness programme on eco-friendly Green Diwali will be held at the Gymnastics Hall of the Government Pre-University College in Madikeri, said Mr. Raghuram.

Deputy Director (Administration), Department of School Education, Madikeri, C. Rangadhamappa said students and teachers should take part in creating public awareness about eco-friendly Green Diwali celebrations

A circular issued by the School Education Department has asked teachers to create awareness among the students about the ill effects of bursting polluting crackers during the prayer assembly meetings in primary and high schools. The awareness should also be created through eco-clubs in the schools.

Convenor of Kodagu District Environment Awareness Campaign T.G. Premkumar said the purchase of crackers had witnessed a gradual decline in Kodagu during the last 14 years in view of the awareness created among the students of schools and colleges among the importance of celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali.

The bursting of polluting crackers will cause not only noise, air and water pollution, but also soil pollution and have an adverse impact on health humans, animals as well as bird life, thereby severely affecting the eco-system.

