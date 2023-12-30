Awareness programme on flowers to mark new year

December 30, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of Horticulture will be organising an awareness programme at Lalbagh on December 31 to promote cultivation of natural flowers and encourage farmers.

The event will be held in front of Bonsai park between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and those arriving at Lalbagh for a walk will be given roses. On the other hand roses of about 25 to 30 varieties and other flowers will be exhibited and sold at four gates of the park.

The department has also set up a selfie point where people can click selfies here with flowers which are grown naturally by the farmers. The event is being held as part of the new year celebration by the department.