Awareness programme on commodity derivatives in Mysuru

December 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Mysore Industries Association is jointly organising an awareness programme on “Commodity Derivatives” at the Association premises on KRS road in the city on December 18.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is India’s first listed commodity derivatives exchange regulated by SEBI. “The Exchange offers very successful derivatives contracts in copper, zinc, aluminium, nickel and lead”, said a statement issued by MIA’s General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain.

Over the last couple of years, prices of metals have touched all-time high, leaving the metal consuming industry vulnerable to price volatility and therefore price risk. “Metal price volatility has obvious and major implications on the business margins of any industry. Thus, managing this price risk competently is no longer a choice, but a compulsion for the sustenance of business enterprises,” Mr. Jain said.

Anjan Kumar from the Multi Commodity Exchange will deliver an address on “Hedging/Price Risk Management of Base Metals” as part of the awareness programme at 11.30 am on December 18.

Meanwhile, in another programme, MIA has organised an awareness programme on industry apprenticeship initiative through Skill Strengthening for industrial value enhancement (STRIVE) at the Association premises.

Retired Assistant Director of Industrial Training and Employment K.H. Nagaraj will deliver an address on apprenticeship through STRIVE at 12.30 p.m. on December 18 at the Association premises on KRS Road.

