HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness programme on climate change reaches to over 8,000 students in Malnad region

BEAS, an organisation of enthusiastic environmentalists, conducted 100 programmes in nine taluks of four districts

September 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BEAS conducted an awareness programme on climate change at Morarji Desai Residential School at Mundaje in Belthangadi taluk. Such programmes were held in 100 education institutes of the Malnad region.

BEAS conducted an awareness programme on climate change at Morarji Desai Residential School at Mundaje in Belthangadi taluk. Such programmes were held in 100 education institutes of the Malnad region.

A team of enthusiastic environmentalists has been reaching out to students on various issues connected to climate change in the Malnad region. In the last four months, under the banner of the Biodiversity, Environment and Agriculture Study Centre (BEAS), young environmentalist Nagaraj Koove and his friends have conducted 100 programmes, reaching over 8,000 students.

The organisation covered schools and colleges spread over nine taluks—Koppa, N.R. Pura, Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri, Thirthahalli, Belthangadi, and Karkala—in four districts: Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi. The objective was to make the students understand the impact of climate change on the biodiversity of the western ghats and the agriculture practices.

“We, the organisers felt the need to spread the message about the impacts of climate change. The programme was designed such that the students get time to interact with resource persons rather than listening to lectures”, said Nagaraj Koove, a post-graduate in Mathematics, and one of the founders of BEAS. He is also the coordinator of the Climate Change and Youth Programme of the organisation. Other activists include Manu Jogilbyl, Gurumurthy Jogilbyl, Aathish Sringeri, Praveen Kalasa, Radhika, Pallavi, and Bhagya. They are all residents of the Malnad region, primarily engaged in agriculture activities.

Interaction

The two-and-a-half-hour programme would begin with a short video on climate change. It will be followed by a discussion. Again, another documentary on Karnataka’s biodiversity will be screened. The organisers would distribute pamphlets on the causes and impacts of climate change and ways to mitigate it. “We would make the students read the pamphlets and get ready for the quiz competition. As we had special prizes for the quiz winners, students would read the content and actively participate in the competition. This served the purpose of making our activity lively and useful”, he said.

The organisers feel that the interaction with the students was highly impressive. Many students, after attending the programme, volunteered to be part of the activities. “Around 250 students are in touch with us on a regular basis. We share information and opinions on the various aspects of climate change and biodiversity in the Western Ghats”, said Koove.

Crowd funding

Interestingly, the BEAS conducted the series of programmes through crowd funding. They invited donations for the programmes from people in the Malnad region through social media platforms. “People offered from ₹200 to ₹18,000 for our programme. We collected nearly ₹1.5 lakh. Within that amount, we procured the projector required to screen the documentaries”, he said.

The final programme, which would be the 101st, will be held at Horticulture College in Mudigere on September 22 (Friday).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.