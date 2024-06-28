Awareness programme on career opportunities in non-IT field

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will conduct an awareness programme on June 29, Saturday, on career opportunities in non-IT field.

The programme will be held at NIE and the organisers said there was potential growth in the mobility sector, manufacturing, infrastructure development, electronics, etc. But students and parents largely opt for IT-related engineering course and this could lead to scarcity of engineers in non-IT domain, said the organisers.

The programme on Saturday will help create awareness among the parents and students about the latest technological trends and changes, career opportunities, and growth potential in non-IT domains, according to the organisers of the event.

Leading players and technological experts from “core” engineering branches will be the resource persons and address the students and parents and provide insight about prospective career opportunities, said the organisers.

