ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme on career opportunities in non-IT field

Published - June 28, 2024 12:04 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will conduct an awareness programme on June 29, Saturday, on career opportunities in non-IT field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will be held at NIE and the organisers said there was potential growth in the mobility sector, manufacturing, infrastructure development, electronics, etc. But students and parents largely opt for IT-related engineering course and this could lead to scarcity of engineers in non-IT domain, said the organisers.

The programme on Saturday will help create awareness among the parents and students about the latest technological trends and changes, career opportunities, and growth potential in non-IT domains, according to the organisers of the event.

Leading players and technological experts from “core” engineering branches will be the resource persons and address the students and parents and provide insight about prospective career opportunities, said the organisers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US