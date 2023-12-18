ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme held on commodity derivatives 

December 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Anjan Kumar, a business development official from Multi Commodity Exchange of India (standing) spoke at an awareness session on Commodity Derivatives held in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

An awareness session was held in Mysuru on trading of base metals like Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, and Zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

Anjan Kumar, business development official from the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, spoke at the awareness session on commodity derivatives organised jointly by the Exchange and Mysore Industries Association (MIA) at the Association premises in Mysuru on Monday.

Mr. Kumar, who introduced the non-ferrous metals and factors affecting commodity prices to the audience, also spoke about hedging and price risk management and contract specifications of the base metals and the delivery process, according to a press statement here.

Mr. Kumar also spoke about the Dos and Don’t’s while participating in the trading on the Exchange.

Vice President of MIA Mr. Vishwanath also spoke at the session and referred to the importance of hedging in the present day scenario.

MIA General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain was also present on the occasion.

CONNECT WITH US