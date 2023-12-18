GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness programme held on commodity derivatives 

December 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Anjan Kumar, a business development official from Multi Commodity Exchange of India (standing) spoke at an awareness session on Commodity Derivatives held in Mysuru on Monday.

Anjan Kumar, a business development official from Multi Commodity Exchange of India (standing) spoke at an awareness session on Commodity Derivatives held in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

An awareness session was held in Mysuru on trading of base metals like Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, and Zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

Anjan Kumar, business development official from the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, spoke at the awareness session on commodity derivatives organised jointly by the Exchange and Mysore Industries Association (MIA) at the Association premises in Mysuru on Monday.

Mr. Kumar, who introduced the non-ferrous metals and factors affecting commodity prices to the audience, also spoke about hedging and price risk management and contract specifications of the base metals and the delivery process, according to a press statement here.

Mr. Kumar also spoke about the Dos and Don’t’s while participating in the trading on the Exchange.

Vice President of MIA Mr. Vishwanath also spoke at the session and referred to the importance of hedging in the present day scenario.

MIA General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain was also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.