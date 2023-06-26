ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme for youth organised

June 26, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Rotary Club of Belgavi North and CMA’s IAS Academy organised an awareness programme for youth on various competitive examinations in Belagavi on Sunday.

Resourcepersons spoke on the method of preparation for UPSC, KPSC, , RRB, SSC, Banking, JEE NEET and other examinations.

Hamza Hussein, commandant, KSRP second battalion, inaugurated the event. G.S. Patil, president, Rotary Club, gave away cash prizes and certificates to meritorious students.

M.B. Badabade, director of the academy, said that mock tests were being conducted for vairous competitive examinations. “We are conducting tests for police constable recruitment for over two months,” he said.

Mahantesh Puranik, Padmanna Singe, Vijay Gopalappagol, Nagaraj Majjagi, Suraj Ojha and others were present.

