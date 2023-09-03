Awareness programme for entrepreneurs today

September 03, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Yadgir

A programme to create awareness about financial aid and facilities being made available by the governments for small scale industries will be held in Yadgir on Monday, president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) Shashidhar Shetty has said.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday.

Mr. Shetty said that the prime reason for holding the programme is to create awareness among entrepreneurs about the various schemes, incentives, subsidies, financial aid being made available by the Union and State governments for small scale industries in the State.

A similar programme was held in Bengaluru on August 30, in which more than 250 industrialists participated.

“On getting inspiration from the programme, KASSIA has decided to hold a similar programme in Yadgir to create some awareness about the benefits being made available by the governments,” he added.

He further said that it will also discuss the problems that small scale industrialists are facing, mainly power shortage, lack of basic infrastructure in industrial estates, shortages of skilled labour. And, “we will try to find a solution for these problems,” he added.

An increase in power tariff has become a major problem for industries. “Therefore, we approached Energy Minister K.J. George seeking a solution. After discussing it with him, KASSIA has decided to knock on the doors of the High Court,” he said.

The programme is being jointly organised by KASSIA in association with the Department of Industries and Commerce and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will inaugurate the programme.

Joint Secretary for Rural Development Arun Padiyar and president of Yadgir Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dinesh Kumar Jain were present.

