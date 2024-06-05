Awareness jathas taken out, saplings planted to celebrate World Environment Day

Schoolchildren and people from different walks of life along with officials took part in awareness jathas at different places and planted saplings on various premises in Hubballi and Dharwad on Wednesday as part of World Environment Day.

Planting saplings along with schoolchildren on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises in Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. called upon people to plant at least one sapling around their houses in order to develop concern towards environment among children.

Elaborating on the adverse impact of climate change, she called upon everyone to make efforts to mitigate the impact of modern lifestyle on environment.

The children of Bala Balaga led by its head Sanjeev Kulkarni took out a jatha and also distributed saplings to people on the occasion.

Inaugurating Environment Day programme on the Kelageri Lake premises by planting a sapling, Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi said that destruction of environment will make the life of every living being unbearable.

She called upon the participants not to limit the celebrations to just planting one sapling on June 5. Instead, one should make it a habit to plant saplings at regular basis. Involvement of people in the afforestation initiatives will be crucial, she said.

Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad P.L. Patil presided over the programme.

100 saplings

At the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad, senior High Court judge S.G. Pandit initiated the work of planting 100 saplings on the premises. Judges, High Court officials, advocates, senior counsels, officials of the Forest and Horticulture departments took part in the initiative and planted 100 saplings on the court premises.

In another event held at the New Court Complex in Hubballi, First Additional District and Sessions Judge Parameshwar Prasanna B. symbolically inaugurated an initiative to plant 1,001 saplings at Nrupatunga Betta, Gabbur and other localities by planting saplings and handing over saplings for plantation. He also emphasised the need to say no to plastic.

In the Environment Day programme organised by the youth wing of Basava Kendra at Basava Samskruti School, president of Basava Kendra G.B. Halyal, youth wing president Anil Lingashettar and others planted several saplings on the school premises. They called upon students to plant saplings in their localities.

Medicinal plants

At HAAS Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Hospital in Hubballi, World Environment Day celebrations included planting 100 medicinal plants.

Addressing participants, Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad emphasised the need to actively participate in the green initiatives for ensuring a greener Earth for the next generation.

In several schools and offices, the day was celebrated by planting saplings. And, awareness jathas were taken out with children holding placards highlighting the importance of saving the environment.

