Awareness jatha for AIUTUC’s conference in Mysuru

Published - October 16, 2024 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness jatha launched for All India United Trade Union Centre’s (AIUTUC) fourth State-level conference scheduled to be held in Mysuru on October 26 and 27.

The awareness jatha, which will traverse between Chamarajanagar to Bidadi, arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday. The jatha will pass through main roads of Mysuru and various industrial areas including Bannimantap, Yadavagiri, Hebbal, Metagalli, Hootagalli, Koorgalli, and Vishweshwaranagar on Thursday.

The AIUTUC’s fourth State level conference seeks to build up a movement against the anti-worker policies of the state and central government.

“Ever since the BJP-led Central government has taken charge, most of the basic rights are being snatched away. To favour the capitalists and corporate companies, the BJP-led government had recently amended 44 labour laws and assimilated them into four labour codes again proving that they are vehemently against the interest of workers,” said a statement issued by AIUTUC.

“Whenever Congress and BJP have assumed power, their sole aim has been to safeguard the interest of the super-rich corporate class. Privatisation of public sector entities such as banks, railways, insurance, coal mines, and electricity, which were built by years of blood and sweat of the workers, are now being handed over as gifts to Adanis, Ambanis, Tatas, and others apart from yearly tax cuts in lakhs of crores,” the statement added.

The AIUTUC’s demands include permanent jobs to all with right to work being considered as a fundamental right, besides abolition of the four labour codes and strengthening of the existing labour laws.

AIUTUC has also sought to increase the monthly minimum wages to ₹35,000 while stopping the rise in prices of essential commodities. GST imposed on edible commodities should also be immediately withdrawn, it said.

AIUTUC has sought the regularisation of services of all contract workers and ensuring equal pay for equal work. ASHA, Anganwadi, and Mid-day meal workers should be considered as government employees and provided with a minimum wage of ₹35,000 per month and a pension of ₹10,000 per month to all the scheme workers.

AIUTUC has also pressed for withdrawal of New Pension Scheme and reintroduction of Old Pension Scheme.

