Awareness drive on fire emergency on board trains conducted

Mysuru

11 December 2021 19:52 IST

Passengers were given a demonstration about the use of fire extinguishers

A special drive to creatie public awareness about fire emergency on board trains was carried out by the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway on Saturday at 15 locations. Inspection was also done on board two express trains between Mysuru and Mandya stations.

The authorities said a train fire is different from a fire in other places- in terms of outbreak and spread, in the method of fighting it and in terms of damage it can cause.

Fire on board a running train is more dangerous than a static one because the fanning effect could spread the fire fairly quickly to other coaches, and in panic, the passengers might jump out of the running train as it had happened in past train accidents, said the authorities.

Fire, especially in an uncontrolled state, is a source of very rapid destruction, and this gets compounded when loss of human life is involved. Hence, taking all possible steps to prevent a fire from breaking out in coaches, and if it breaks out, to prevent it from spreading and causing further damage are being given great importance.

Driving home the point that awareness was the key to eliminating fire mishaps in trains, the team held demonstration sessions at 15 locations about the importance of the emergency windows in passenger trains.

A cross-section of passengers, numbering nearly 1,000, were explained the sequence in which the emergency windows open as mentioned in the pictorial notices provided in the compartments.

The release said that a majority of the passengers were unaware or had real difficulty understanding the technique of opening the emergency windows. The inspecting officials felt that a more focused approach was the need of the hour in this area, involving the train crew.

The passengers were also given a demonstration about the use of fire extinguishers provided at both ends of the passenger compartments near the vestibules. About 20 passengers - students, women, and senior citizens - were part of the group which participated in operating the fire extinguishers in exigencies..

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, called upon the rail passengers to cooperate with the railways in preventing fire mishaps in trains. He also warned that transportation of highly inflammable and dangerous articles, smoking inside compartments, and other unsafe practices were unlawful, and the violators would be prosecuted.