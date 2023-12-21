Awareness drive launched as part of crime prevention month

December 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The city police have launched a public awareness drive as part of Crime Prevention Month and have briefed the people as to how they can help the police in minimising or detecting crime.

A group of morning walkers at the park in Saraswathipuram 14th main were addressed by the local police who apprised them of what was expected of the public.

The citizens group was informed that public tends to be the first source of information to the police in crime detection and sooner the information was passed the better it was to deal with the situation. The local police said that people should call the control room on 112 or the local police station mobile number and the mobile squad would reach the place of incident or crime within 10 minutes.

The citizens could also inform the police in the event they see strangers moving in a suspicious manner in their respective localities. This was of importance to prevent crime especially in case there were senior citizens living alone.

Similar exercises were conducted in other parts of the city as well and it was reiterated that citizens could play an active role in ensuring minimising crime, merely by informing the police of any unfolding situation. The police control room or the local police station could be contacted at any time of the day or night, the citizens were informed.

