Awareness campaign seeking comprehensive drinking water project to be launched in Hubballi tomorrow

As part of the campaign, a march will be taken out from Moorusavir Mutt to the Mini Vidhana Soudha

January 27, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Raita Sena Karnataka, which has been fighting for the implementation of Kalasa Banduri Nala Project for long, will launch a public awareness campaign seeking a comprehensive drinking water project for Hubballi Dharwad on Monday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, State president of Raita Sena Veeresh Sobaradmath Swami said that with several pro Kannada and pro Dalit organisations, including Adivasi Trust, Kannada Rakshana Vedike and Siddharoodh Math Trust, have extended support to the campaign.

A march as part of the campaign will begin from Moorusavir Mutt at 11.30 a.m. and conclude at the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

On reaching the Mini Vidhana Soudha, the organisations will submit a joint memorandum addressed to the Union government seeking early implementation of the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project.

Mr. Sobaradmath said that the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad are already facing drinking water scarcity and the objective of the campaign is to sensitise the people of the twin cities on the need for a comprehensive water supply project to solve their water woes.

He said that while 1,300 organizations have extended support to the Kalasa Bhanduri Nala agitation, around 60 organisations, religious heads of different faiths will take part in the awareness campaign.

Office-bearers of various organisations were present.

