Awareness campaign on face masks

19 April 2021 17:57 IST

A team of police officers led by Additional SP H.T. Shekhar on Monday conducted an awareness campaign on the importance of wearing face masks in Shivamogga. They distributed face masks to those who did not have one and also instructed them to wear them properly to avoid the spread of the infection.

The officers took people those not wearing face masks to task and insisted that they get one. Mr. Shekhar and others got into a few buses in the bus stand and checked if the passengers wore masks. “Face mask is necessary to avoid COVID-19 infection. Don’t wear it to avoid paying the penalty. It is important to save your life”, the officers said. As the officers got into the bus, many passengers were seen covering their faces with a handkerchief. The policemen gave them masks.

Mr. Shekhar told media that the police on Sunday booked cases against 1,146 people for not wearing face masks and collected a total penalty of ₹1,48,900 from them. “We have taken up similar drive today in the city. People should wear masks for their own safety. We will continue to impose penalty on those who ignore the rule”, he said.

