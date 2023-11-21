HamberMenu
Awareness camp marks World Piles Day in Vijayapura

November 21, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various organisations participating in an awareness rally to mark World Piles Day in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

Members of various organisations participating in an awareness rally to mark World Piles Day in Vijayapura on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BLDE Society, Al Ameen Medical College, Association of Surgeons of India and Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India organised an awareness camp in Vijayapura as part of World Piles Day on Tuesday.

Surgeons and medical students took out a rally from Gandhi Chowk to the Satellite Bus Stand in the city. They held placards and distributed pamphlets to residents.

Head of Surgery at the BLDE Society Hospital Manjunath Kotennanavar addressed the crowd consisting of KSRTC staff and commuters and urged patients to seek the advice of a doctor without hesitation.

“Haemorrhoids is a very common condition, that results from eating low fibre food or drinking less water. Those suffering from the condition should not feel shy to go to a doctor,” he said. “And, it should not be neglected at any cost,” he said.

Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India chairman Jaspal Singh Tehelia said that quacks openly carrying out various medical procedures for piles has added to the problem.

Association of Surgeons of India secretary Ramakanth Balurkar gave brief details of the symptoms and treatment options available.

Jilani Avati of Al Ameen Medical College said that free treatment is available in hospitals run by Al Ameen, BLDE Society and at the District Hospital. They are also conducting free camps, he said.

Association of Surgeons of India president Ashok Jadhav, Anand Jhalaki, Vikram Sindagikar, Manjunath Sawant, teachers, students and volunteers were present.

