Awareness against plastic use launched

Despite ban on the use of plastic bags below 50 microns, there has been rampant use of the banned plastic in markets, and other places, flouting the rules and thereby increasing the generation of plastic waste here.
In this connection, the Mysuru City Corporation, as a part of ongoing Swachh Survekshan-2021, conducted an awareness drive on saying ‘no’ to plastic bags and encouraging use of cloth at the Devaraja Market area here on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, humorist Krishne Gowda, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj and others were present.
On the occasion, Ms. Sindhuri and Mr. Gowda gave away cloth bags to the shoppers in a symbolic way to send a message to the public on their responsibility in joining the fight against plastic and using cloth and other eco-friendly bags while going on shopping instead of depending on plastic bags.
Mysuru produces around 90 tonnes of plastic waste daily.
In her speech, Ms. Sindhuri called upon the public to switch over to alternatives to plastic, completely discarding all kinds of plastic bags. “Try to make it a habit to carry cloth bags to the markets. This will largely help in addressing plastic menace although plastic has become a part of our life. If every household shuns plastic, the dangers of using plastic can be effectively addressed. We need a voluntary resolve to avoid plastic and join hands in the campaign.”
