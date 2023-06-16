ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness about blood donation

June 16, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness camp about blood donation was organised at KLE society’s Raja Raja Lakhamagouda Science Institute (Autonomous) in Belagavi on Thursday as part of World Blood Donors’ Day.

Sangeeta C. Belgavimath, assistant professor of A.M. Shaikh Homoeopathic Medical College, spoke to students. She highlighted the importance of blood donation. “Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving process starts with one person making a generous donation. Donating one pint of blood can save three lives, she said.

She also asked students not to believe in some myths about donating blood causing harm to the donor.

Megha Galagali, programme officer, J.S. Kawalekar, principal, M.M. Tamboli, student secretary, Vinayak Karki, student coordinators Yogita Patil and Rose Monterio participated.

