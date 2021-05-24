Awards will be given to individuals, GPs: Eshwarappa

Urging the district officials to work towards making villages COVID-19 free, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday said the government will identify good work done at the village levels by instituting awards for individuals and gram panchayats.

The government has decided to give the best gram panchayat award in every taluk and three persons will be identified as “Uttama Sevaka” (good worker) at the taluk level for services rendered in mitigating COVID-19 surge in rural areas. “Efforts should be made to turn gram panchayats COVID-19-free,” he said during a virtual meeting of chief executive officers of zilla panchayats and senior officials.

Discourage gatherings

Urging officials to discourage people from holding gatherings in rural areas, he said attempts should be made wherever possible to postpone marriages. “I have decided not to attend any marriages irrespective of what people feel about it. We have to set a model,” he added.

Stating that district authorities had done well in containing the virus surge last year, he suggested positive patients should not be allowed to stay at home and instead be moved to COVID Care Centres. “Give patients good food and water that will enable them to come to CCCs. Critical cases should be referred to the hospital,” he added.