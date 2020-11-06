Awards for two senior journalists

HUBBALLI

06 November 2020 22:12 IST

Senior journalist Hanumanth Hugar has been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award instituted by the Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ).

The award comprises a purse of ₹ 11,000 and a citation. It will be presented during the annual award presentation ceremony to be held by the month-end.

Earlier, DDUWJ has honoured senior journalists Narayan Ghalagi (2017), D.V. Mutalik Desai (2018) and P.R. Phandari (2019) with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Advertising

Advertising

In a press release, DDUWJ general secretary Sushilendra Kundaragi said that another senior journalist Jayashree Walwekar has been chosen for the Avva Award for woman journalists. This award comprises a purse of ₹ 5,000 and a citation.

Hanumanth Hugar has served as journalist for over four decades in various Kannada publications, including Netaji, Vishala Karnataka, Kutumba and Vishwavani.

Jayashree Walwekar has served as reporter and sub-editor in Karmaveera and Samyukta Karnataka for 23 years and has translated several short stories from Hindi to Kannada and English articles to Kannada.