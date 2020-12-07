Karnataka

Awards for translated works announced

The Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati Authority has announced awards for translated works published in the year 2019-20.

Indira Bai, the translation of the first modern Kannada novel into English, by Prof. Vanamala Viswanatha and Dr. Shivarama Padikkal, has bagged the award for best translated work from Kannada into English. Prof. V. Krishnamurthy Rao’s translation of 70 poems of W.B. Yeats has bagged the award for best translated work from English into Kannada.

B. Narasinga Rao’s translation of former ASI official K.K. Muhammed’s autobiography in Malayalam Nyan Enna Bharatiyan and Ajay Verma Alluri’s translation of Telugu writer Volga’s Vimukte have been awarded for translation of works from other Indian languages into Kannada.

Ranganatha Ramachandra Rao’s translation of a Kum. Veerabhadrappa’s work as Kurrodu Trishoolam Pattina Katha has bagged the award for best translated work from Kannada into other Indian languages. M. Narasimha Bhat, Kasaragodu, D.N. Srinath, Shivamogga, Dr. M. Shivakumara Swamy, Dr. C. Shivakumaraswamy and Lakshmikanth S. Hegde, all three from Bengaluru, have been awarded the annual honorary award for the year 2020-21.

