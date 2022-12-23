ADVERTISEMENT

Awards conferred on food tech students at CFTRI in Mysuru

December 23, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. V. Prakash, CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh and others at the M. Sc. Food Technology award ceremony and CFTRI Alumni Meet 2022, at CFTRI in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Medals and scholarships were awarded to the meritorious students at the M. Sc. Food Technology award ceremony held at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru on Friday. On the occasion, the CFTRI Alumni Meet-2022 was also held.

Former CFTRI Director Dr. V. Prakash was the chief guest. CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh presided and senior scientists from the institute were present.

The medals and awards for the 2020-22 student batch of M. Sc. Food Technology students were presented.

The M. Sc. Food Technology course was started in 1964 as a part of the International Food Technology Training Centre. The vision was to bring revolutionary impact in the area of food science and technology training. It is an interdisciplinary course and the curriculum is amalgamated with hands-on experience, equipping the students to address contemporary challenges and answer future emergencies in the food sector.

“The M. Sc. food technology students are the torchbearers of the food processing industry in India and abroad,” a note from the CFTRI said.

The course is part of Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), which was set up by an Act of Parliament as an institution of national importance, from 2016. Until 2015, the course was affiliated to the University of Mysore.

AcSIR operates in the Hub and Spoke model with headquarters at CSIR-HRDC in Ghaziabad.

