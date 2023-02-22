Awarding roadworks after one or two bids deprived competitive rates: CAG

February 22, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) report on Performance Audit on “Planning and Contract Management of Road Works in PWD” said that contracts of ₹ 2,738.86 crore (75% of the sample works) comprising 373 works were awarded after only one or two bids were received, without resorting to retendering, which deprived the State an opportunity of obtaining competitive rates for the works executed.

The report, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, said award of contract in 43 single bids with tender premium more than 10% had resulted in extra financial implication of ₹ 18.68 crore.

The performance was conducted from August 2021 to March 2022 covering the period from 2016-17 to 2020-21.

The tender inviting authorities stipulated higher specification of machineries and tenders were invited only from a higher class of contractors than required for the works. There was no database of contractors in place to verify the bid capacity. As a result, the department either allowed ineligible contractors to participate or restricted single contractors from participating and thereby limiting the competition, the CAG said.

There were inordinate delays in completion of works on flimsy grounds like excessive rain, proest by villagers and land disputes. The cost estimates for road works were not prepared in accordance with Indian Road Congress norms and government instructions. As a result, the government incurred a loss of ₹ 38.63 crore, it said.