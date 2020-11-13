Award-winning cyclists feted

Railway employees who have won the Ekalavya Award were felicitated by Hubballi Division officials of South Western Railway.

Three employees of the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway (SWR) who have been honoured with the Ekalavya Award for their achievements in cycling were felicitated at a function here on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division and president of the Hubballi Division Sports Association Arvind Malkhede felicitated the employees for being chosen for the award.

Mr. Malkhede felicitated Adiveppa Bhati, Megha Gugad and Venkappa Kengalagutti who have been conferred with the Ekalayvya Award for the years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively, for their outstanding contribution to the field of cycling.

Congratulating the award winners, he hoped that the award would further motivate them to practice hard and win more medals for the country in the coming years.

He also commended the contribution of coaches who trained these award-winning cyclists.

Mr. Malkhede also congratulated the winners of various competition held as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Everyone should work towards a prosperous India by being vigilant and following ethics, he said.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager S.K. Jha, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer and the Secretary of Hubballi Division Sports Association Christine Borgohain and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Syed Imtiaz Ahmed and other officers were present.