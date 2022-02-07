Award sought for Ibrahim

As 2022 marks the silver jubilee of the peaceful settlement of the Idgah Maidan row, the former Mayor and Congressman Deepak Chinchore has sought peace award for the former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim for helping settle the issue.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Chinchore said that when Hubballi was caught in the clutches of communal violence following the Idgah Maidan row over flag hoisting, it was Mr. Ibrahim who played a pivotal role in working out a truce.

He said that when Hubballi was burning in the aftermath of the Idgah Madian row, the city witnessed a series of violent incidents and protests. The violent protests had even led to police firing, resulting in the death of four youths. In fact, for close to six months, the residents spent their days in fear amid curfew and prohibitory orders, he recalled.

Mr. Chinchore said that Mr. Ibrahim, who was the Union Minister then, took the lead and held a series of meetings with members of Anjuman-e-Islam and others and finally resolved the issue amicably.

Subsequently, the members of Anjuman-e-Islam themselves started hoisting the tricolour on Independence and Republic Days, till the Supreme Court issued an order directing the Municipal Commissioner to hoist the national flag at the maidan.

Mr. Chinchore said that because of the efforts of Mr. Ibrahim, Hubballi returned to normality subsequently. Considering his role in the establishment of peace in the region in general and Hubballi in particular, the State Government should honour him with peace award, he added.