Award presented to writer Indrakumar

Writer H.B. Indrakumar was conferred the Dr. Besagarahalli Ramanna Pratishtana’s annual Best Story Collection Award 2016 for his anthology of Kannada short stories Kaanada Kadalu at a function at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Kalamandira here on Sunday.

Girish Kasaravalli, filmmaker, conferred the award that carries a purse of ₹25,000 and a citation to Mr. Indrakumar. Mr. Kasaravalli, while addressing the gathering, recalled the contribution of Besagarahalli Ramanna to Kannada literature.

Kannada critic Rajendra Chenni said that Mr. Ramanna was one among the sensitive writers in Kannada who portrayed the true picture of the rural life in his works.

Pratishtana president K. Puttaswamy, D.P. Rajamma Rammanna, Ramanna’s son and IPS officer B.R. Ravikante Gowda, critic Kavita Rai and others were present.

Novelist S. Tukaram, Ms. Kavita Rai and K.Y. Narayanaswamy selected the book for the award.

Kaanada Kadalu was published by Impana Prakashana.