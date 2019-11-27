Award honours unsung heroes

The Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Kalaburagi, presented the annual awards for human excellence for achievers in seven fields recently.

The theme for the fourth edition of the award function held at Muddenahalli was ‘Unsung heroes of India’, which brought to light the lesser-known achievers in their respective fields.

Winners and category

The award winners of 2019 are Gitanjali J.B., founding member and CEO of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, (education); Wilma Rodrigues, founder of Saahas Zero Waste, (environment); Chethan Manchegowda, founder of Khoon, (health); Himanshu S., founder of Dharavi Art Room (music and fine arts); Hindu Seva Pratishthana (unity of religions); Anju Verma, founder of Buland Udaan (women and child welfare); and Mahantesh G.K., founder of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Cricket Association for the Blind in India (sports).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. was the patron for the awards this year. Rajashree Birla, chairperson of Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, Yogesh Punja, High Commissioner of Fiji to India, and Chris Sunday Eze, High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, were the chief guests at the event.