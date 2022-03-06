Award for writer
Kannada writer and retired District Judge Jinadatta Desai has been selected for the Akalanka Shree Award by Sri Kshetra Swadi Digambar Jain Matha, Sonda, for his service to literature.
Dr. Desai, who serves as the Chairman of Bharatesh Education Trust and Convener of INTACH Belagavi chapter, has written several books to his credit, including Nilanjana, Matte Bandiddeni, Madhushalini, Olagina Male and Hejje Saalu.
