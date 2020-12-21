Award for sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath

MYSURU

Sri S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial National Award 2020

Sri Ramaseva Mandali Trust will confer the Sri S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial National Award 2020 on sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath.

A release said the award will be presented to the renowned musician at his residence at 4 p.m. on Monday to commemorate the 90th birth anniversary of late Sri S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao.

Earlier recipients of the award include M.S. Subbalakshmi, Lalgudi G. Jayaraman, Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan, C. Saroja and C. Lalitha, Pandit Jasraj, K.K. Yesudas, and Bhimsen Joshi, among others. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar, K.C. Ramamurthy, MP, and violinist Mysore M. Manjunath will be present.

