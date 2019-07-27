Award for journalist

The Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) will honour veteran journalist P.R. Phandari with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Media Day programme to be held here on Sunday.

DDUWJ will also felicitate meritorious children of journalists and honour media personnel with various awards instituted for best reports, feature articles/stories in print and electronic media.

According to a release issued by general secretary of DDUWJ Sushilendra Kundaragi, senior journalist Mahadev Prakash will be the chief guest for the Media Day programme at the Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The programme will be inaugurated by Hubballi Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya. Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj and Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal will be guests of honour. President of DDUWJ Ganapathi Gangolli will presided over the function.

The Lifetime Achievement Award comprises a memento and a purse of ₹ 11,000. The winners in various categories of media awards will get cash prizes, the release said.

The awardee

The 82-year-old Prahlad Rangacharya Phandari holds post-graduage degrees in Economics and Sanskrit.

He served in the Kannada daily, Samyukta Karnataka, for 30 years contributing articles to the various publications of Loka Shikshana Trust, namely Samyukta Karnataka, Kasturi, Karmaveer. He retired from service as Senior Assistant Editor.

Mr. Phandari served as vice-president of DDUWJ during 1986-88. He is also involved in various social activities.

He is a recipient of the Karnataka Madhyama Academy Award and the Rajyotsava Award given by the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation. Post retirement, he taught journalism for a few years.