Award for founder of Deenabandhu Seva Trust

G.S. Jayadev, founder of Deenabandhu Seva Trust, Chamarajanagar, has been selected for the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award-Karnataka 2019 by the State government.

A select committee, headed by Bheemanagouda Sanganagouda Patil, retired judge of the Karantaka High Court, has recommended the name of Mr. Jayadev for the State government, said an order issued by the government.

Deenabandhu Seva Trust was founded in 1992, with a first batch of six boys in a rented house, by Mr. Jayadev. The Trust offers primary education to boys and girls. A majority of the children are school dropouts.