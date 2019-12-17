Awaiting report on Kalladka school incident: Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said he is yet to receive a report from the district Education Department officials on the enactment of Babri Masjid demolition by students of Sri Rama School in Kalladka on December 15. “I have asked the DDPI and the BEO to give a complete report,” he said.

Mr. Kumar was taking to reporters after opening the new classroom block of the Government PU College at Vamadapadavu in Bantwal.

When asked how the officials allowed the enactment when there was a circular from the State government barring mocking of the Babri Masjid demolition, issued soon after decision of the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, Mr. Kumar claimed that the district education department officials were not part of the programme.

This enactment was part of the presentation on Ram Mandir issue during the annual sports day ‘Kreedotsava’. It was among the 20-odd performances by 4,000 students witnessed by guests including Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

A video clip was widely circulated on social media, attracting criticism.

The Bantwal Town police registered a complaint against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, the school’s headmaster and other members of the management for offences under Sections 295 A (maliciously insulting the religion or religious beliefs), and 298 (uttering any word or making any gesture with an intention to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.