Awaiting nod on booster dose

Bengaluru

29 November 2021 02:47 IST

The State has written to the Centre seeking permission to vaccinate health workers with a booster dose in the light of clusters being reported in parts of the State even as the number of tests will be increased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “The Centre has to take a call for the entire country. Once we receive permission we will go ahead.” According to him, 80 lakh vaccination doses are currently available in the State. While coverage for the first dose was at 91%, it was about 58% for two doses. “We will concentrate on the second dose and at least 70 % of the eligible population will be given two doses by December-end.”

