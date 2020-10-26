Await grand celebration next year: Yediyurappa

MYSURU

26 October 2020 23:46 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said Mysuru Dasara in 2021 will be conducted on a grand scale to compensate for turning the celebrations simple this year.

Speaking to reporters after performing the Nandi Dwaja puja before flagging off the Jamboo Savari here, he said many events had to be cancelled this year to contain the spread of the infection. However, the tradition associated with Dasara was continued as usual though the festivities were scaled down.

The Chief Minister, who arrived in an Airavat bus with some of his Cabinet colleagues and elected representatives besides special invitees, said people are in a state of distress over the pandemic and expressed confidence of winning over the crisis as the government has taken necessary steps in the fight against the virus.

He thanked the people for cooperating with the government in the times of pandemic and following recommended precautions.