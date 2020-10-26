Await grand celebration next year: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said Mysuru Dasara in 2021 will be conducted on a grand scale to compensate for turning the celebrations simple this year.
Speaking to reporters after performing the Nandi Dwaja puja before flagging off the Jamboo Savari here, he said many events had to be cancelled this year to contain the spread of the infection. However, the tradition associated with Dasara was continued as usual though the festivities were scaled down.
The Chief Minister, who arrived in an Airavat bus with some of his Cabinet colleagues and elected representatives besides special invitees, said people are in a state of distress over the pandemic and expressed confidence of winning over the crisis as the government has taken necessary steps in the fight against the virus.
He thanked the people for cooperating with the government in the times of pandemic and following recommended precautions.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath