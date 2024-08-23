ADVERTISEMENT

Avva Maha Santhe in Sagar on Saturday

Published - August 23, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Jeevanmukhi Sagar and Charaka Heggodu, two organizations, have jointly organised Avva Maha Santhe, an opportunity for women entrepreneurs to exhibit and sell their products, at Gandhi Maidan in Sagar town on Saturday.

Entrepreneurs from different places participate in the event. They exhibit handicraft items, handloom fabric products, fibre pots, natural beauty products, and home-made food products, among others.

The event starts at 11 a.m. V. Gayathri of the Institute for Cultural Research and Action (ICRA), Yathish R., Assistant Commissioner of the Sagar sub-division, and H.K. Nagappa, Commissioner of the Sagar City Municipal Council will participate in the inaugural ceremony.

Gowramma, president of Charaka Heggodu, M.V. Prathibha and Padmashree of Jeevanmukhi forum in Sagar have invited people to visit the event and support women entrepreneurs.

