Avoid felling trees while executing road projects, says Minister

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has asked officials, contractors and other authorities concerned to avoid cutting trees while laying concrete roads and follow what had been done in Bengaluru to save trees while widening roads.

The Minister, who is also in-charge of Dharwad district, visited several localities in Hubballi on Monday, where various works under State and Union government-sponsored projects are under way. He told the officials not to fell trees unnecessarily and try to save as many of them as possible, like the way it had been done in Bengaluru while executing various projects.

The Minister also took exception to the slow pace of works at a few places and asked the authorities to ensure that minimum inconvenience was caused to the public during execution of the projects. “It also does not look nice to keep asking you to expedite the work every time. You should do it on your own,” he told them.

During inspection of the ongoing works, the Minister first visited Kotilinga Nagar where drinking water project is under way. He also visited New Cotton Market and inspected the work on concrete road near the Divisional Railway Manager’s office.

Mr. Shettar pointed out the lack of coordination between the municipal corporation and Public Works Department and asked the officials to coordinate properly to sort out technical and administrative issues so as to ensure better and timely execution of the projects.

The Minister also inspected works at the Karnataka Public School at Gopanakoppa village where classrooms are being built under grants from MPLAD Funds. Works under Smart City Scheme at Devangpet were also inspected by the Minister.

He was accompanied by HDMC Assistant Commissioner S.B. Bevur, Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Vijaykumar and others.