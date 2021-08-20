Avoid crowding at markets, public places: CM

People purchasing fruits and flowers to celebrate Varamahalakshmi festival, at Car Street in Udupi on August 19, 2021.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and avoid crowding at markets and other public places during the festival season.

The Chief Minister asked people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of coronavirus.

He extended greetings to people on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival and Muharram, and urged all citizens to strictly follow pandemic norms while taking up economic and educational activities.

A few days ago, considering the upcoming festive season (August-October), the government had ordered a ban on large-scale social, political, religious, and cultural congregations. It directed district authorities to decide on enforcing restrictions locally on festive days.

The Karnataka government said that no public observation of festivals or mass gatherings would be permitted during the festive season.