Avocado growers in Kodagu find market in Bengaluru’s apartments

Avocado or butter fruit growers in Kodagu heaved a sigh of relief after their produce, which was facing a threat of spoilage with no takers in the district due to lockdown, finding a “promising” market among apartment dwellers in Bengaluru.

Thanks to ICAR-Krishi Vignana Kendra (KVK), Gonikoppal, the growers, who had lost hopes of marketing their produce and worried over crop loss, managed direct marketing to the consumers in Bengaluru. The returns were reasonably good considering the COVID-19 crisis.

Around one tonne of avocado, which is described as a “miracle fruit” for its health and nutritional benefits, was sold in a single day on Sunday.

The fruit is grown on about 500 hectares in Kodagu amidst the plantations and the area of cultivation had seen a rise in the recent years, thanks to its popularity among the urban masses, especially the youth.

Appanna Cheppudira, who quit his lucrative bank job and took up farming, managed to sell 15 quintals of fruit harvested from 25-plus trees at his estate near Gonikoppal. “Avocado is a highly perishable fruit. It needs to be consumed within 3-4 days of its harvest. Growers like me were at a loss with no market for our produce post-lockdown. We broached the problem with KVK Gonikoppal and it showed a direct market route for the fruit,” the pleased farmer said.

Like Appanna, three other growers, including one Somanna and his daughter, found instant market in Bengaluru, and their produce was sold out. Remarkably, the fruit which was sought for ₹20-25 a kg in Kodagu, was sold for ₹60-75 a kg in Bengaluru.

The direct marketing helped growers get some income although the fruit used to fetch a much higher price during normal days.

Kodagu has an ideal climate for cultivating the fruit. Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and Wayanad in Kerala are among the major avocado growing areas, according to KVK.

Speaking to The Hindu, KVK Head and Scientist Saju George said market access was restricted due to the lockdown. In normal times, the fruit was mostly transported to cities including Bengaluru and mainly bought by juice shops. With the closure of juice shops and restaurants, there were no takers for the fruit, putting growers in trouble.

Mr. George said the KVK decided to help farmers market their freshly harvested, spot-free and ‘A’ grade quality fruit and as a result established a direct marketing link among four to five apartments in Bengaluru. “This model has worked as the consumers ended up buying in bulk seeing the quality of fruit.”

The KVK was approached by other growers seeking help to market avocado. “We have established the link between growers and consumers. The growers need to harness this link for marketing their produce. The apartment societies can also approach the growers for fresh supplies,” the scientist said.

However, growers were facing labour shortage for fruit harvest. “I have about 10-15 quintals of fruit ready for harvest and I am unable to get workers. Each tree needs at least three workers for harvest. With great difficulty, I managed to source some locals for plucking the fruits which is a painstaking task,” explains Appanna, while thanking the KVK for its gesture.