Avishkar-2022 winners

December 03, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

M.M. Drushya and Karthik S.S., both Class 9 students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan won the first prize for their project model at Avishkar – the interschool science festival organized by The Hindu in School at RIMSE in Mysuru on Saturday.

The students had showcased a model called “Plastoscope” for which they bagged the top prize which carried a cash reward of ₹5,000, a trophy and a merit certificate from the organisers.

The second prize was bagged by Bhajanth V. and Nuthan B. Raj, Class 9 students of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala, and the third prize went to Monish Reddy and Yajath B., Class 7 students of Pramathi Hill View Academy. The second and third prize winners received cash prize of ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively besides trophy and certificates.

The second prize winners showcased a project titled “Robotic border surveillance, underwater surveillance using artificial intelligence and sky/spy cruise”. A model on hybrid solar system got the third prize.

Also, seven consolation prizes were presented on the occasion.

The winners are – Yajat Paras and Rajat Kumar K.S. of Delhi Public School; Likhith N.R. and Chiranth of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala; Narin Hullatti and Samyak Nag of GSSS School; Darshan K. and Ravi Kumar V. of Bantwal Madhava Shenoy High School; Yukthi C. and Dhruthi K. of SVEI Public School; Archana and Ahana M.R. of St Joseph’s School; and Tajnashree S.S. and M. Ritissha of Excel Public School.

